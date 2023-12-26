Tourism - Construction of the Bluehouse attraction on Heligoland delayed

Construction work on Heligoland's new Bluehouse attraction is progressing much more slowly than planned. An exhibition ranging from the history of the North Sea to the future of marine research and an 80,000-liter aquarium showing Heligoland's underwater world are to be created. "It is always challenging to build on Heligoland," said the designated scientific director of the Bluehouse, Eva-Maria Brodte, when asked by the German Press Agency. One of the reasons for the delays was that the plans had to be changed again due to construction concerns. It was also time-consuming to clarify whether there were still ammunition remnants in the soil of the North Sea island.

At the beginning of 2021, those responsible for the project at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven had assumed an opening date of spring 2023 at the latest. They are now hoping for completion at the end of 2025, as the former aquarium had already been closed at the end of 2014.

The first phase of demolition could begin in spring 2023, as the marine biologist reported. "As everything on Heligoland is very densely built-up, supply lines had to be laid nearby." The munitions survey began in the summer. "Many anomalies were found, a total of 17 anomalies across the entire construction site."

It had to be clarified step by step whether these were just harmless things like a rod in the ground or old munitions remnants. "There are still two suspected cases at a depth of more than five meters next to our property, which are currently being assessed by the explosive ordnance clearance service," reported Brodte.

An AWI spokesperson told dpa at the beginning of 2022 that the pandemic had led to significant price increases in the construction industry in recent years, which would be particularly noticeable at the remote location of Heligoland. As a result of the price increases, the tendering process for demolition and new construction has been protracted.

The project is being financed by the federal government, the state of Schleswig-Holstein and the municipality of Heligoland. The AWI currently assumes that the construction project will cost a total of 20 million euros.

The interactive and multimedia exhibition will be divided into four themed areas to inspire visitors with science and explain the importance of the high seas island for research. The AWI will operate the Bluehouse - with the support of the municipality of Heligoland.

From the outside, the three-storey Bluehouse will look similar to the aquarium once built in 1959, the substance of which was damaged, according to the AWI. This is because it forms an architectural ensemble with the neighboring research building, which is a listed building. However, a shimmering bluish glass building will be added, which will close the current gap of around 20 meters between the former aquarium and the research wing. The Opensea student laboratory, which is still located in the Oberland, will also be housed in the new building complex.

