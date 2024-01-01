Traffic - Construction of the Autobahn 20 will take until the mid-30s

The extension of the A20 highway from Schleswig-Holstein to Lower Saxony will currently take more than ten years. "We are talking about completion of the A20 to Lower Saxony probably in the mid-30s," Stefan Haß, Northern Division Manager of the federal and state project company (Deges), told the German Press Agency. If things go well, it will be a little earlier.

For more than ten years, the coastal highway coming from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has ended east of Bad Segeberg. So far, the A20 has meandered 39 kilometers through Schleswig-Holstein. In 2013, the Federal Administrative Court halted further construction. The judges in Leipzig felt that bat protection had not been sufficiently taken into account. According to Deges, there is no enforceable building law for any of the six sections up to the Elbe.

Source: www.stern.de