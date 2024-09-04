Construction crane collides with a bridge in Thuringia, resulting in one fatality.

A significant incident involving a construction crane took place at the Bleilochtalsperre in eastern Thuringia, one of Germany's largest reservoirs. Regrettably, one person lost their life during this accident, and another worker sustained serious injuries, necessitating hospitalization. Previously, it was reported that another individual had suffered minor injuries. The recovery of the deceased person, trapped beneath the fallen crane, is proving to be challenging for emergency services.

The mishap occurred at around midday, when the crane toppled over a bridge crossing the Bleilochtalsperre in Saaldorf, Saale-Orla district. Consequently, the construction site now resembles a chaotic debris field.

Unknown details about the incident

Police have yet to disclose the reasons behind this unfortunate work-related accident. Also, the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed with certainty. Authorities from various emergency services, including police, rescue services, fire brigade, and local administrations, are currently assisting at the scene.

The Bleilochtalsperre, located in eastern Thuringia, boasts a length of 28 kilometers and a water storage capacity of 215 million cubic meters. The bridge over the Bleiloch reservoir is currently undergoing renovation as part of the extension of federal highway B90, commonly known as "Thuringian Sea."

Due to the subpar condition of the bridge, installing a replacement is underway. Until the new bridge is completed, the traffic will continue to pass over the existing bridge.

