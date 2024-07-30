Constitutional Court regrets early publication of election ruling

The judgment text was briefly accessible via the internet from Monday evening. This revealed before the scheduled announcement on Tuesday morning that the Karlsruhe court had struck down part of the electoral reform of the traffic light coalition.

Specifically, the judges ruled that the abolished basic mandate clause must be reinstated for the time being. This allows parties that did not clear the five percent hurdle nationwide to enter the Bundestag according to their proportion of second votes, provided they win at least three direct mandates.

