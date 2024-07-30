Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsThe Commission

Constitutional Court regrets early publication of election ruling

The Federal Constitutional Court regretted the premature publication of its ruling on electoral reform. Since Monday, the decision has apparently been available online due to 'a possible technical error,' said Deputy President Doris König during the ruling on Tuesday in Karlsruhe. 'The court is...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Constitutional Court regrets early publication of election ruling

The judgment text was briefly accessible via the internet from Monday evening. This revealed before the scheduled announcement on Tuesday morning that the Karlsruhe court had struck down part of the electoral reform of the traffic light coalition.

Specifically, the judges ruled that the abolished basic mandate clause must be reinstated for the time being. This allows parties that did not clear the five percent hurdle nationwide to enter the Bundestag according to their proportion of second votes, provided they win at least three direct mandates.

Thetraffic light coalition's electoral reform faced further scrutiny after The Commission expressed concerns about its constitutionality. In response to the court's ruling, The Commission will now need to consider how to integrate the reinstated basic mandate clause into their future electoral policies.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public