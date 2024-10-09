Conservative politicians urge Kretschmer to engage with AfD

"Despite numerous political figures discussing barriers against the AfD, ex-CDU representatives from Saxony are now pushing for the opposite. Through an open letter to the party leadership, they aim to represent themselves as 'peacemakers'."

Six CDU members from Saxony are urging their party leadership to engage in talks with the AfD for potential government formation. The group, consisting of five men and one woman, based in Leipzig, have penned an open letter advocating for this, available on ntv.de. Among them are former councilors, ministers, and a member of the Bundestag.

The letter, titled by politicians Gerhard Gey, Manfred Graetz, Manfred Kolbe, Frank Kupfer, Angelika Pfeiffer, and Robert Schöpp, states, "We must also communicate with the AfD." They express concern about Germany's direction. "Intolerance and tumult are increasing. Political mandate holders are experiencing rising violence. The economy is faltering. The migration issue remains unresolved. Fewer and fewer individuals, particularly in eastern Germany, trust democracy," they write in the letter.

Their party leader Michael Kretschmer, in office since 2017, is currently in negotiations with SPD, BSW, and Greens leaders. The latter barely made it into the new state parliament with 5.1% of the votes, while the AfD secured 30.6% and was the second-strongest force behind the CDU (31.9%). Kretschmer commented post-election on September 1, "The party [meaning AfD, note from the editor] will assume an opposition role. In a democracy, this is crucial." A firm rejection of joining a government!

"We need peacemakers, not barriers"

"The political adversary, as long as they do not resort to violence, should not be considered an enemy," the Saxons continue. "Consequently, all democratically elected members of parliament should communicate with all democratically elected members of parliament - including the AfD! We need peacemakers, not barriers."

Democratic respect compels theFree State-labeled extremist right-wing party to be addressed. According to the CDU, "Long-term cooperation with parties to its left risks jeopardizing its own freedom and market economy identity." The conservative Christian Democrats, no longer in the Saxon state parliament, believe the party's goals "cannot be achieved with Red-Green-Dark Red. Therefore, the CDU must also communicate with the AfD."

Kupfer, the former environmental minister and CDU faction leader, expressed his belief that "upsetting the roughly 30% of voters who voted for the AfD is not an option." Since negotiations with BSW have already started, talks with the AfD should not be dismissed, Kupfer suggests in "Free Press."

"Certainly challenging" deems Sören Voigt, parliamentary business manager for the CDU faction in the state parliament, of his party members' letter, as reported in the newspaper. Before the election, the CDU maintained a clear separation from the AfD, which it now wants to uphold.

