Storm - Consequences of the weather in Bavaria: floods and avalanche danger

In view of heavy rainfall, the flood situation in Bavaria will remain tense over the next few days. The water levels north of the Danube have already risen sharply in many areas, according to the Flood Information Service (HND) on Saturday morning.

Precipitation is expected to fall mainly in Upper Franconia and the Upper Palatinate - these regions are already affected by flooding, according to the HND. According to forecasts, water levels will continue to rise over the weekend, particularly there and in the Bavarian Forest. In parts of Upper and Lower Franconia and in the Upper Palatinate, message level three (warning of flooding for built-up areas) was reached on Saturday morning. At the river Röden near the town of Rödental (district of Coburg), a level four warning could not be ruled out.

Fresh snow and gale-force winds are increasing the risk of avalanches at higher altitudes in the Bavarian mountains. In some areas, there is even a high risk of avalanches at the weekend, in some cases with warning level four out of five, as the Bavarian State Office for the Environment announced on Friday evening.

Specifically, the avalanche risk is high at high altitudes in the Berchtesgaden Alps, the Zugspitze region and on the Allgäu main ridge. There is also considerable danger in lower areas and therefore level three on the five-point scale.

In areas with high precipitation, avalanches could take on large dimensions and endanger exposed traffic routes, according to the state office. Over the Christmas period with higher temperatures, the situation in the areas at risk will remain tense.

DWD weather situation for Bavaria, as of 8.15 a.m. DWD warning situation report for Bavaria, as of 7.00 a.m. Avalanche situation report for Saturday (as of Friday, 6 p.m.) HND flood situation report, as of 10.30 a.m.

Source: www.stern.de