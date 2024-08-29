- Consequence of unlawfully obtaining a high-performance vehicle

A 33-year-old individual without a valid driving permit, who had hijacked a luxury sports car and made a run for it from the authorities, was handed a probation sentence. The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg imposed a sentence of one year and nine months in jail, suspended for three years, for the car theft and other misdeeds. Moreover, the judge slapped a one-year driving ban on the convicted individual, as confirmed by a court spokesperson.

Under the cover of night on February 21, 2024, this individual was behind the wheel of a sports car, cruising through the Lokstedt district. The intention was to be pulled over by the police. Yet, instead of complying, he sped off at breakneck speed, crashing the Porsche Macan into a street lamp. The driver then attempted to keep running, but law enforcement officials managed to apprehend him, as reported at the time. The value of the stolen vehicle was estimated to be around 100,000 euros, according to the prosecution.

This 33-year-old was also found guilty of driving without a license and hit-and-run. The proceedings concerning four other sports car hijackings were dismissed, as the court spokesperson further clarified. In these cases, identical sports cars were stolen in Hamburg. The initial charge against the 33-year-old involved aggravated theft in five instances. The final verdict is yet to be announced.

