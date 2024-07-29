Rod Stewart - conscious, that my days are numbered

In January 2025, Rod Stewart (79) celebrates his birthday. With turning 80 in mind, the singer with the gravelly voice declared: "I am aware that my days are numbered, but I have no fear." He hopes for another 15 years - and wants to enjoy them. However, he also mentioned the need to pay more attention to his health.

The Rockstar told The Sun, a British newspaper, further: "We all have to die sometime, so we're all in the same boat." He has decided: "I will enjoy the last few years as much as possible. I might say another 15." He manages to do so "easily".

He's not planning on retiring just yet. In 2024, Stewart toured Europe as part of his "One Last Time" tour and performed in Leipzig, Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, and Munich in June. His "The Hits" show at Caesars Palace ends on August 7 after 13 years. After his performance in Las Vegas, he still drinks "like the devil" - but not until the early hours. "I'm not the guy from the 70s and 80s anymore and I can't stay up all night, drink, and still have that voice. These days I have to take care of my voice before and after every show." He welcomes his team celebrating extensively.

He trains several times a week

Stewart, who has overcome both prostate and thyroid cancer, is trying to be more reasonable: "I care more about my health now than before." One should do that as they get older. "It's very important." He's even "a little hypochondriac" and appreciates the "advantages of wonderful medical science". So, upon his return to Britain, he plans to undergo a blood cleansing treatment first. "They told me it really strengthens the body."

He doesn't need tablets but occasionally takes anti-inflammatory medication when his knee causes problems. He stays "very, very fit" and has had the same trainer since 1989. "We train three- to four times a week." Even after his last performance in Las Vegas, the athletic Stewart won't be bored. He also plans a tour of Britain with pianist Jools Holland (66).

His entire family is involved in his birthday party

And there's the big party in January. "I've left my beloved wife Penny in charge of my 80th birthday, but she has big plans, which I can't reveal. I don't even know what they are. I've basically just handed it over to her." All his children and grandchildren are involved. "They know, and I don't."

On that day, the eight-time father will surely look back on his career and personal experiences. The balance is positive: "I had a great time and a wonderful life and enjoyed it. I can't wish for more than that." At least health for him and his family. Additionally, he hopes his favorite Scottish football team, Celtic Glasgow, will be successful.

