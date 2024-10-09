Congressional Republicans acknowledge and address misinformation surrounding hurricanes, stemming from their own political faction.

The Category 4 hurricane is predicted to make landfall during the night on Wednesday, despite the fact that people in the southern regions are still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Republicans located in the hurricane's path have strongly criticized their own party members propagating debunked conspiracy theories that could potentially pose harm to people.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez addressed Georgia firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday, telling her to seek mental health help for her statement claiming that someone has the power to manipulate the weather.

Last week, Greene, without specifying who "they" are, posted on her platform, "Yes, they can control the weather. It's absurd for anyone to lie and claim it can't be done."

On CNN’s “This Morning” with Kasie Hunt, Gimenez stated, "There is no room for false information, particularly when it's intentionally spread, at a time like this." Before entering politics, Gimenez served as a firefighter-paramedic and oversaw disaster management during his tenure as the Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Greene has maintained her stance, sharing a meme and a link to an article from The Gateway Pundit she claims supports her claims.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, representing an area ravaged by the storm and actively participating in recovery efforts, felt compelled to pen a letter to his community to debunk a number of absurd conspiracy theories circulating online.

"Despite all the support, we have observed an increase in unreliable sources trying to instigate chaos by disseminating hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and unfounded rumors regarding hurricane relief efforts in our mountains," he wrote in the letter. "I am here to debunk the groundless rumors that have been disseminated online."

"Nobody can control the weather," Edwards declared, seemingly referring to his colleague Greene's post.

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney also criticized former President Donald Trump for spreading false information, including about FEMA.

"Former President Trump declared that the residents of Springfield are consuming dogs and cats, correct? He also claimed that FEMA funds, intended for disaster relief, are being diverted to aid illegal immigrants hit by the hurricane," he said at an event in Utah earlier this week.

"He just fabricates these lies, enabling him to broadcast enough misinformation that China must be pleased," Romney added. "When it comes to a reprieve from the truth, he has taken the longest vacation."

Trump, who has repeatedly peddled baseless lies and distortions regarding the governmental response, falsely claimed that relief funds allocated for disaster aid have been given to immigrants.

At a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday, Trump misleadingly claimed, "Vice President Kamala Harris squandered all her FEMA funds on housing for illegal migrants, countless billions of dollars. Many of whom should not be in our country." He furthermore advanced an election-related conspiracy theory, stating, "They stole the FEMA money, just like they plundered a bank, to distribute it to their favored illegal immigrants ahead of the election."

The Biden administration has been outspoken against Trump's comments, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg telling CNN that there is a "severe misinformation problem, and this impedes the ability of responders to execute their duties efficiently."

On Wednesday, Biden criticized both Trump and Greene for their misinformation spread – specifically denouncing Trump for leading the "onslaught of lies" and Greene for making "bizarre" claims.

"Asserting that the money is being allocated for this crisis when it is actually being used for migrants. It's absurd, it's not true," Biden said.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who has endorsed the former president, distanced himself from Trump, denying a few specific claims he has repeatedly boosted.

"Our focus should remain on rescue operations, recovery efforts, and clearing operations. We don't need any unnecessary distractions on the ground, which negatively impact the tireless work of first responders and people trying to resume their lives," Tillis said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican competing against Trump in this election cycle's Republican presidential primary, issued a warning to residents in the hurricane's path to disregard online falsehoods.

CNN's Sam Waldenberg and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

