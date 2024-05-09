Congress conducts hearing on antisemitism in K-12 schools located in progressive urban areas.

There's a scheduled hearing at 10:15 am ET that gives Republicans the opportunity to question officials from New York City, Berkeley, California, and Montgomery County, Maryland about allegations of antisemitism in their respective school districts.

This hearing, led by the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education, will also include a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The witnesses at this hearing are no accident, as Republicans aim to criticize policies that enable hate speech. Just a day before, officials from Ivy League schools were interrogated about campus antisemitism, leading to the resignation of the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania.

The day before this hearing, the US Department of Education sent a letter to the Anti-Defamation League and the Brandeis Center stating that they are investigating the Berkeley Unified School District for suspected discrimination based on shared Jewish ancestry or being Israeli.

The letter, received by the Brandeis Center, alleges that the Berkeley district didn't follow Title VI guidelines to prevent discrimination and harassment. Additionally, the department is inquiring into the potential retaliation of two parents who reported incidents of harassment.

CNN has contacted the Berkeley school district for a response, but the Department of Education referred questions to a list of schools currently under investigation for shared ancestry claims. However, this list doesn't currently include the Berkeley school district.

The complaint filed by the Brandeis Center details several instances of antisemitic incidents at Berkeley, including students yelling "kill the Jews", "F— the Jews", and "KKK".

Enikia Ford Morthel, the superintendent of the Berkeley Unified School District, David Banks, the chancellor of New York City Public Schools, and Karla Silvestre, the president of the Montgomery County Board of Education, are the three school officials set to testify at the hearing.

