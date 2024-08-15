- Congratulations with a cute picture of a child

Princess Anne (74) has a special day to celebrate today. The sister of King Charles III (75) celebrates her 74th birthday on August 15th. On the Instagram account of the "Royal Family" she was honored with an Instagram story. "Happy Birthday to Princess Anne today," it says with a photo collage showing Princess Anne with her brother.

Childhood photo with King Charles

An old black and white childhood photo shows Princess Anne with her older brother King Charles. It is said to be from 1954 and taken near the Royal Lodge. The siblings are sitting on a lawn and smiling at the camera. Another photo shows the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) and Prince Philip (1921-2021) alone, while a third photo shows her again with Charles. The duo is wearing uniforms.

Princess Anne, known as the hardest working member of the Royal Family, has had a time of health issues. At the end of June, she was discharged from the hospital after being treated for five days for a minor head injury and concussion at Southmead Hospital in Bristol. The princess is said to have then returned to her estate at Gatcombe Park in Minchinhampton. On her estate in Gloucestershire, she is also said to have sustained the minor injury. British media reported that she was likely injured by a horse.

From mid-July, she resumed her engagements and visited the Olympic Games in Paris. Princess Anne has a special relationship with the Olympics. She was the first member of the British Royal Family to participate in the Olympic Games. She competed at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and finished ninth in the team eventing. Since 1988, Anne has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Princess Anne is the mother of Zara Tindall (43) and Peter Phillips (46). Both are from her marriage to Mark Phillips (75), which lasted from 1973 to 1992. Anne married Timothy Laurence (69), a naval officer, at the end of 1992.

