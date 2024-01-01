Turn of the year - Congratulations at the New Year's reception in Hamburg City Hall

Hamburg's First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) received numerous greetings and congratulations at the Senate's traditional New Year's reception in the tower room of City Hall. Music was provided by Ukrainian carol singers in the Rathausdiele and the police orchestra at the entrance to the town hall. The Hamburg Parliament traditionally delivered the first New Year's greetings, followed by around 500 Hamburg residents, including representatives of numerous clubs and associations, traditional costume groups, marksmen's guilds and Hamburg originals such as Zitronenjette and water carrier Hans Hummel.

Source: www.stern.de