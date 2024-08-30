- Confiscated Compact Items Suspected at Marienbrücke

Following a string of purse-snatching episodes at Marienbrücke close to Schloss Neuschwanstein, authorities have apprehended three females. As voyagers appreciated the panorama from the bridge, a well-liked attraction for tourists in Schwangau (Ostallgäu district), the presumed robbers reportedly swiped wallets from backpacks or handbags amid the crowd, as per police reports.

For numerous months, law enforcement officers worked diligently to pinpoint the victims and apprehend the culprits. On a Wednesday, officers successfully apprehended the trio during the act on the bridge. The women, ranging in age from 19 to 39, are now under lock and key.

The police reports mentioned that the stolen items included wallets with their unique serial numbers. During the investigation, officers found the discarded items nearby, potentially helpful in identifying the suspects.

Read also: