Condition of freshwater fish and lampreys in Germany has deteriorated

The status of freshwater fish and lampreys in Germany has deteriorated in recent years. The Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN) and the Red List Center (RLZ) announced on Thursday in Bonn that more than half of the 90 native freshwater fish and lamprey species assessed were considered endangered or extinct.

In 2009, 22 species were still considered endangered, but this figure has now risen to 38. Eleven species are directly threatened with extinction, including the salmon and the sea lamprey. A further nine species are considered extinct or lost, such as the European sturgeon. Around 30 percent of the moderately to very common species have experienced negative population trends over the past 20 years.

"It is a warning sign that even the more common freshwater fish species are now experiencing poor population trends," explained BfN President Sabine Riewenherm. The interim recovery of the stocks due to the improvement in water quality has shown that success has been achieved with the right measures. However, further targeted efforts are needed to conserve native species.

The organizations listed human interventions such as the regulation of water bodies, drought summers and higher water temperatures as the causes of the increasing threat. Barriers are usually insurmountable obstacles to migration, which has led to the extinction of salmon in many places. Higher temperatures primarily affect heat-sensitive species such as the native trout. They have now been classified as endangered.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de