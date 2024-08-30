Gotcha! Here's your paraphrased text:

Two Events and a Football Match Simultaneously: Be Prepared for Traffic Congestion, Particularly in Western Hamburg and the City Center on Saturday. The Police Recommend Using the Subway and S-Bahn Trains. If That's Not Feasible, They Suggest Avoiding the Areas and Allowing Extra Time.

Approximately 10,000 individuals are set to attend the so-called Demo-Rave in St. Pauli, starting at 1:00 PM. At 3:00 PM, demonstrators will set off from the intersection of Helgoländer Allee/St. Pauli Hafenstraße, passing through the Fischmarkt, Holstenplatz, the New Horse Market, and ultimately concluding at the New Camp. The event will wrap up at 10:00 PM. Organized under the banner "Reclaim Hamburg," the aim is to critique contemporary concerns in the city, such as gentrification.

Meanwhile, roughly 1,000 people will rally in the city center under the banner "Hamburg Harbor Should Not Be Sold Off!" beginning at the Landungsbrücken, proceeding through the Rödingsmarkt, and along Mönckebergstraße to Straße Am Sandtorkai. Scheduled for September 4th, this protest is spearheaded by Gewerkschaft Verdi, as the city's decision on selling its HHLA shares to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is imminent.

Coinciding Demonstrations and Football

On Saturday, the Volksparkstadion, located in Bahrenfeld, will host a football match: Hamburger SV will face off against Preußen Münster at 1:00 PM.

Another demonstration is slated for the city center on Sunday evening. Approximately 1,000 participants are expected to rally under the motto "In Solidarity Against Fascism: Even in Hamburg, on the Day of the Thuringian Election!" The event will kick off at Jungfernstieg at 7:00 PM and conclude with a final rally at Schmiedestraße at 9:30 PM.

The Police have increased patrols in the area due to the simultaneous events and the football match, urging visitors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. With thousands attending the Demo-Rave in St. Pauli and the protest at the Landungsbrücken, traffic congestion is expected, making the Police's recommendation of using public transport more crucial than ever.

Read also: