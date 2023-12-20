Music event - Concerts on the floating grand piano in Munich

Swiss pianist Alain Roche wants to give 182 piano concerts in Munich - suspended ten meters above the ground. On Wednesday, he gave a first foretaste in the Werksviertel, where the new concert hall is to be built. By April 20, 2024, Roche plans to play a concert there every morning before sunrise on the suspended grand piano.

And this is to be accompanied by sounds from all over Bavaria. For the project called "When The Sun Stands Still - From Solstice to Solstice", 40 microphones were distributed throughout Bavaria - on the Zugspitze, in the Pottenstein Devil's Cave, in the Bavarian Forest National Park, under tree bark, in water, in ice and on trees. The awakening of nature captured by these microphones is to be recorded in the piano concerts.

The project is dedicated to the future concert hall, the future of which was unclear following the "pause for thought" ordered by Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU).

Arts Minister Markus Blume announced in November that he wanted to significantly scale back the project. "I want a project worth billions to become a project worth millions," the CSU politician told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper at the time. "We need a different order of magnitude."

The latest cost estimate was around 1.3 billion euros, said Blume. "It is clear to me: in these times of war, upheaval and uncertainty, our commitment can only be kept if we set up the project in such a way that we can actually realize it." He emphasized: "That's why the motto for me is: slim down."

The Free State of Bavaria is planning the concert hall, which will primarily be the venue for the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (BRSO).

"We have never stopped believing that the Konzerthaus will come. Now we are once again setting an example with "When The Sun Stands Still"," said Martina Taubenberger, Artistic Director of Werksviertel-Mitte Kunst. "And at the same time, we are showing how a concert hall in Munich can connect with the whole of Bavaria."

Source: www.stern.de