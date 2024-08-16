- Compulsory start for Kompany: Bayern in the DFB Cup in Ulm

FC Bayern kick off their DFB-Pokal campaign with an away match against SSV Ulm. New coach Vincent Kompany will make his competitive debut with the German football record champions and record cup winners on Friday evening (8:45 PM/CET, ZDF and Sky). After several cup disappointments in recent years, including a second-division exit in Saarbrücken in the fall of 2023, Munich aims to start the competition on a par and gain confidence for the new season.

Coach Kompany remained mysterious before the short trip to Ulm and did not reveal his potential starting lineup or who, apart from the operated Leroy Sané, is definitely out. Some professionals, including star striker Harry Kane and new signing Michael Olise, only joined the team in recent days.

Bayern also wants to make a sporting statement with a win, after the week's headlines were dominated by topics at the management level. Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro had attacked Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl with a derogatory remark in front of fans. After the incident became public, Carro apologized. Eberl refrained from verbal counterattacks in the debate, which originated from the difficult negotiations about a possible transfer of national player Jonathan Tah from Bayer to Bayern.

Before Bayern's guest appearance in Ulm, the Würzburger Kickers are already in action at 6:00 PM. The Regionalliga team from Lower Franconia hosts Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim. Five years ago, the two teams had an exciting duel with a 3:3 draw after extra time and the Kickers' elimination in a penalty shootout. Now, the team of new coach Markus Zschiesche wants to surprise. "This is a game where we have nothing to lose," he said.

