Storm - Compulsory education suspended at some schools due to flooding

In the flood area on the border between Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, compulsory school attend ance has been suspended in some places. Schools in Kelbra, Roßla and Wallhausen will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, the district of Mansfeld-Südharz announced on Tuesday evening. Emergency care will be provided. Oberröblingen elementary school will remain open, only pupils from Edersleben will be exempt from compulsory school attendance.

Since last Saturday (30.12.), the district in the south of Saxony-Anhalt has been under a state of emergency. Hundreds of emergency personnel are currently on duty along the Helme to reinforce, secure and build up the dykes.

Source: www.stern.de