Apartment wanted - Moving stories - Compromises in your first apartment together: when your partner wants to decorate the living room with car tires

Lena and Jan met a year and a half ago on a dating app. Although they prefer to call it "the final push", as their lives had actually already offered potential points of contact beforehand.

Their first apartment together

They are registered at the same gym in Aachen. But Jan, 26, prefers to train at around 1 am. Lena, 23, works as a trainer at the gym, but only during the day. Their two apartments are also only a ten-minute walk apart. They could have met while shopping. On the street, in the park.

Now the two are looking for their first apartment together. It should cost 1000 euros, have at least 70 square meters and be centrally located.

They are already discussing who can keep which furniture. And which will be sold. Lena's sofa can come with her, the argument being that it's bigger. In return, Jan's bed is allowed to move, the argument being that it matches the rest of the furniture better in terms of color. They both like black lacquered furniture best.

They want to buy a closet together and have already asked their families for IKEA vouchers.

Jan is studying vehicle and drive technology and works part-time at the car wash. In the evenings at home, he talks enthusiastically about the different car models he has seen. But Lena doesn't share his enthusiasm and asks him: "What color was the car?" This is also reflected in Jan's decor: he has two large car tires with rims in his living room and an orange clock with the Shell logo ticking on the wall. A large picture of a car hangs above his sofa.

Lena, on the other hand, says she's the fairy lights type and her favorite time of year is Christmas. She still has to "work out" her interest in cars. The car picture won't be hanging above the couch again in the new apartment. Maybe in the hallway, she says, where you can't see it straight away. She still has to think of a place for the car tires; they shouldn't go back in the living room. So the first apartment together also means compromises.

And Lena and Jan also have a plan B in case of emergency: if they don't get along at all, moving back into two separate apartments wouldn't mean the end of their relationship.

Are you also looking for a new apartment and want to tell your moving story, anonymously if you like? Do you have any criticism, suggestions or wishes for the series? Write an e-mail to the author at: [email protected]

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de