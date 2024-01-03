Robert Downey Jr. - Completely insecure at first movie kiss

In a new interview, Robert Downey Jr. (58) talks about the influence a Hollywood legend can have on a young actor. In the 1980s, his older colleague even managed to ensure that Downey Jr. barely knew how to kiss when he kissed for the first time in a movie.

"He gave a lot of instructions for the kiss"

When asked about this in an interview with "W Magazine", the Hollywood star recalls that his first movie kiss must have been with Molly Ringwald (55) in the comedic romance "The Pick-up Artist", which was released in 1987.

One of the producers was Warren Beatty (86), who had caused quite a stir as an actor with "Bonnie and Clyde" in 1967, among others. This was followed by numerous Oscar nominations, and the multi-talented director was awarded Best Director for the film "Reds" in 1982.

However, following the Hollywood legend's numerous instructions for the scene was apparently not all that easy for Downey Jr, as he recalls. "Warren Beatty was on set and he gave us a lot of instructions for the kiss," says the actor. There were so many instructions "that when he was done, I wasn't even sure I knew how to kiss". Nevertheless, according to him, Beatty was "a super genius and I learned so much from him".

Robert Downey Jr.: This actress was his childhood crush

In the interview, Downey Jr. also talks about his childhood movie crush: Meryl Streep (74). He remembers that he must have seen Streep in "Those Who Go Through Hell" and must have been about 14 years old at the time. The fact that she was also recently honored as an "icon" by the Academy Museum only reinforced this. "Meryl, do you see this? Call me," jokes the Hollywood star.

