Katerina Jacob after breast cancer - "Completely healthy" one year after chemotherapy

More than a year after her last chemotherapy treatment,Katerina Jacob (65) is looking positively to the future. In an interview with the magazine "Bunte", which visited the actress, who was suffering from breast cancer, in the run-up to Christmas, Jacob reported some happy news: "I'm completely healthy." A good year after her last chemotherapy treatment, she is now also rid of her port catheter. The fact that the permanent venous access has now been removed was very important for her recovery process: "Also so that I can move on."

"There is no guarantee"

This is not always common after cancer; some people leave the port in just to be on the safe side. Jacob, however, preferred to get rid of the "foreign body". After all, there is no guarantee that the cancer will come back after three or eight years. She was also traumatized by the insertion of the port. "It normally takes 30 minutes, but in my case it took over an hour and by then the anesthetic had worn off. I was completely aware of the stitching. I sang with the doctor in the operating room to distract myself," says the 65-year-old.

She feels "incredibly energetic"

Apart from discolored nails due to the chemotherapy and a little more weight, she now feels "better than before". Although she checks herself every two days and goes for check-ups more often than before, she says: "I feel incredibly energetic." Those around her seem to be much more worried about her: "As soon as I say 'ouch', someone wants to drag me to the doctor. My husband is desperately looking for preventative measures."

She hopes that she can help other breast cancer patients through her medical history. "I have suffered so that others might have to suffer a little less. If just one or two women have gone for screening because of my story and have been saved as a result, it will have been worth it," says Katerina Jacob.

Source: www.stern.de