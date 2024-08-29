- Completed construction of archways on Berlin's Museum Island

Checking out Museum Island in Berlin, the colonnade really stands out. This iconic section of history has been given a facelift, returning to its 19th-century look after restoration and reconstruction. The colonnade north-east of the Old National Gallery, along the Spree River, has undergone this transformation, thanks to the expertise of restorers.

As Hermann Parzinger, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK), stated in Berlin, "It's been a part of Museum Island's development story." This connection will continue as restoration work continues. When construction section A of the Pergamon Museum is expected to reopen in 2027, visitors will have a new way to enter the museum via the preserved colonnade.

Construction on the last section started in 2020, with two-story additions from 1911 being dismantled as extra spaces. The initial colonnade on Museum Island was built in the mid-19th century, following a design by Friedrich August Stüler (1800-1865).

While section A, featuring the Pergamon Altar, is anticipated to reopen in 2027, section B of the Pergamon Museum will remain closed at least until 2037. Which means the complete museum might be revisited again no sooner than a decade and a half later. The total expenses could reach a hefty 1.5 billion euros.

Visitors looking forward to the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2027 will have the opportunity to enter through the preserved colonnade, a significant part of Museum Island's history. Berlin's Museum Island, home to several renowned museums, continues to undergo restoration efforts, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

