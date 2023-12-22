Traffic - Complete closure after truck accident on the A24
A collision between two trucks on the Autobahn 24 near Gudow on Friday morning caused a full closure for several hours in the direction of Hamburg. No one was seriously injured, said a police spokesperson on Friday afternoon. No further information on the accident was initially available. The recovery work lasted from around 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.
Source: www.stern.de