Traffic - Complete closure after truck accident on the A24

A collision between two trucks on the Autobahn 24 near Gudow on Friday morning caused a full closure for several hours in the direction of Hamburg. No one was seriously injured, said a police spokesperson on Friday afternoon. No further information on the accident was initially available. The recovery work lasted from around 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Source: www.stern.de