- Company commends Kimmich, yet remains critical of the captain's counsel to Nagelsmann

Bayern Manager Vincent Kompany won't be providing Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann with any guidance on selecting the fresh captain for the German football national team. When asked about Bayern player Joshua Kimmich (29), who's a prime candidate for the role following Ilkay Gündogan's departure, Kompany was straightforward: "For Bayern and us, Jo is a leader, no ifs or buts."

"What he's accomplished for me so far has been crucial and precisely what I required. How things pan out for the national team, that's something their staff needs to decide. That's a process that should unfold only within their DFB setting. My input on this matter isn't relevant," Kompany stated. The DFB squad will convene in Herzogenaurach for the first time after their home EM, for the Nations League games against Hungary and the Netherlands. It's predicted that Nagelsmann will unveil the new captain then.

"At last, a game in the Arena"

Meanwhile, Kompany is eager for his first home game as Bayern coach during the initial break of the season, with a clear ambition in sight. "At long last, there's a game in the Allianz Arena. I feel like I've been here forever," said the 38-year-old Belgian, referring to the Sunday (5:30 PM/DAZN) match against SC Freiburg's current league leaders. "We aim to bring joy to the fans." The objective is to win.

Kompany remained silent on potential modifications to the starting lineup, particularly in defense, following the erratic performance in their 3:2 season opener in Wolfsburg. It's conceivable that the fresh Portuguese addition, João Palhinha, will be moved into midfield.

Olise "boasts a high level of self-assurance"

Kompany expressed positivity about the other top newcomer, Michael Olise, following their initial weeks. The 22-year-old, who clinched silver with France at the Olympics in Paris and joined the Munich team late, is "a young man brimming with self-assurance." His integration is happening smoothly. "Let's hope he can display his full potential in the coming weeks," Kompany said.

Kompany's focus remains on Bayern's internal matters

