- Community resources offering legal guidance at an affordable cost for consumers

Individuals with limited financial resources in Brandenburg can access affordable legal guidance beginning September, as announced by the Consumer Advice Center situated in Potsdam. The center revealed that people qualified to prove their eligibility will be charged only 5 euros instead of the usual 20 euros for general legal consultations.

Qualifying individuals include recipients of state assistance such as unemployment benefits, social aid, basic security, housing allowances, BAföG, or aid under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. Those who are exempted from the broadcasting fee can also avail this special rate.

"Nobody should be compelled to forego legal counsel due to financial constraints," stated the director of the Consumer Advice Center, Christian A. Rumpke. General legal consultations cover various topics like purchase and service contracts. "Problems related to concealed newspaper subscriptions, exaggerated tradesman's bills, or difficulties in terminating mobile phone contracts can disproportionately affect individuals with low income," Rumpke elucidated.

The social tariff is implemented to guarantee that financial constraints do not hinder anyone from seeking legal counsel, according to an official statement. Consumer Protection Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) labeled the introduction of the social tariff as a "strong statement for social justice."

