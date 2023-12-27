Skip to content
Communists in Salzburg donate large parts of their salary

The four members of the Austrian Communist Party (KPÖ) in the Salzburg state parliament have so far donated around 46,000 euros from their salaries to people in need. The KPÖ politicians reported on Wednesday that 395 Salzburg residents had turned to them for help around six months after they...

The four members of the Austrian Communist Party (KPÖ) in the Salzburg state parliament have so far donated around 46,000 euros from their salaries to people in need. The KPÖ politicians reported on Wednesday that 395 Salzburg residents had turned to them for help around six months after they entered the state parliament. It is customary for KPÖ members of parliament to donate the portion of their income that exceeds an average skilled worker's salary of currently around 2,300 euros net.

This procedure has been practiced by the KPÖ in Graz for many years. The Communists have Elke Kahr as mayor there. The KPÖ in Salzburg surprisingly received almost twelve percent of the vote in April 2023. In the upcoming municipal elections in the federal state of Salzburg on March 10, 2024, the KPÖ candidate Kay-Michael Dankl has a good chance of winning the office of mayor in the city of Salzburg, according to polls.

Source: www.stern.de

