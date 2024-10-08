Skip to content
Communications services faced interruptions in Lebanon.

Ongoing Dispute in the Middle East Regions

The Israeli military persists in its progression against the Lebanese Hezbollah militia group.
In Lebanon, repeated Israeli attacks have resulted in disruptions in various telecommunication areas. This affects networks in major cities like Beirut, as well as areas surrounding Tyre, Sidon, and Nabatieh, as reported by NetBlocks, an organization specializing in tracking internet disruptions. The incidents have led to interruptions in internet connections within these regional networks. Moreover, the evacuation of many residents due to the attacks has contributed to a decrease in internet usage.

Prior to the current conflict, Lebanon's communication network infrastructure was already fragile. The ongoing financial and economic crisis has caused a lack of investment in the sector, making internet access more expensive than in neighboring countries. Additionally, there's a worry that Israel might target and disrupt the undersea cables carrying a significant portion of Lebanon's internet traffic, or its satellite connections.

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the disruptions, various telecommunications companies in Lebanon have been offering alternative solutions, such as other telecommunications services. Despite the challenges, the demand for these substitute services has surged amidst the disruptions in major telecommunication areas.

