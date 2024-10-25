Commissioner Eisenbichler responds with indignation following the accident

Once shrouded in anonymity, Markus Eisenbichler took a tumble from greatness during the previous season. His love for ski jumping, however, remained undiminished, driving him to reclaim his former glory. Yet, one particular issue consistently irked him.

Eisenbichler, a six-time ski jumping world champion, was almost touched by the scent of the upcoming snow. He echoed his excitement, "I've developed an enormous craving again. I'm practically buzzing with anticipation." After a disastrous winter, Eisenbichler aimed to regain his position at the pinnacle where he thrived for years prior to an unfortunate fall and contemplations of retirement.

Eisenbichler did not participate in any World Cup events last season, for the first time since 2012, missing out on the Four Hills Tournament. Pondering on the causes, Eisenbichler said, "A mix of things," referring to personal issues, an aching knee, and a lack of form. To find solace and regain his strength, he embarked on a hut trek in the Lofoten Islands, North Norway, following the winter's end.

Now, Eisenbichler, half a year later, was eager for a new beginning. Despite lingering knee pain, he declared, "I've got it under control." His main goal was to join the seven-man German squad during the World Cup debut in Lillehammer, Norway on November 23. However, he wouldn't make it alone.

Dispute with the national coach

"If he performs well in training, he might make it in," opined national coach Stefan Horngacher, adding, "But if he's out, he'll likely be on the list for the Tournee." The inaugural season highlight began on December 29 in Oberstdorf.

Horngacher criticized Eisenbichler's choice, in the last season, to prioritize his police training. During a gear fitting session for the new winter, Eisenbichler defended his decision. "Certainly it wasn't ideal for preparation, but it was crucial for my future."

Now, however, he had set his sights solely on ski jumping. He managed a seventh-place finish during the German Championships on October 12. "Ski jumping still gives me immense pleasure, it continues to captivate me," said Eisenbichler. Last year, he contemplated retirement. "Of course, you contemplate it briefly, just to say: I no longer enjoy this, I don’t have to do this," he confessed, sharing how he even failed to qualify for the second round in the second-tier Continental Cup at one point.

Discontent over the new assessment rule

However, victories in the second division renewed his passion. The prospect of the World Championships in Trondheim, Norway in February served as further motivation. "Last year is in the past," said Eisenbichler.

But there was one issue that nagged him for the current season: the new evaluation rule. In the future, the landing would garner more weight. Judges would have the power to penalize athletes with more points for insufficient Telemark. Eisenbichler expressed his annoyance, "Because the judges are given more power." Long jumps would be penalized due to the complexity of executing a Telemark properly. "I think that's completely absurd, honestly, what the FIS has come up with," he said. He believed that the best jumper no longer assured a place on the podium. "It's simply not fair," said Eisenbichler. "I don't understand certain individuals who make these decisions."

Regardless of the World Cup or second division, the rule applied across the board. If Eisenbichler failed to secure a place on the World Cup team, a grueling tour awaited. The Continental Cup commenced on December 7th on the 2022 Beijing Olympic hills. There, where Eisenbichler had finished fifth from the large hill two years prior and earned bronze with the team. It seemed like yesterday – yet it felt like an eternity.

