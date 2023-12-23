Banks - Commerzbank: Former Erste Group Bank boss new Chief Risk Officer

Commerzbank is getting its next board member from Austria: Bernd Spalt, former head of the Austrian Erste Group Bank, will be head of risk at the Frankfurt-based DAX company from January 1, 2024, succeeding Marcus Chromik in this position.

As a former member of the Management Board of Erste Group and Erste Bank Austria, Spalt has "many years of experience in all areas of risk management", Commerzbank announced on the occasion of the manager's appointment in September. Spalt was CEO of Erste Group Bank AG from January 2020 to the end of June 2022.

His predecessor Chromik had been Commerzbank's Head of Risk since January 1, 2016. Chromik had informed the Commerzbank Supervisory Board in July 2022 that he would fulfill his contract, which runs until the end of 2023, but would not accept a possible offer of an extension.

Spalt is not the first Commerzbank board member to have spent a career at the Austrian bank: Sabine Mlnarsky, Head of Human Resources since January 2023, and Thomas Schaufler, Head of Private Clients since the end of 2021, also previously worked at Erste Group Bank.

Source: www.stern.de