- Commencement of the Saxony-Anhalt Day occurs in Stendal.

In Stendal, the grandest folk and local gathering in Saxony-Anhalt commences this afternoon. Over the course of three days, organizers anticipate roughly 150,000 attendees for the 23rd Saxony-Anhalt Day. Approximately 10,000 participants from each district are participating in this regional celebration, as stated by the state chancellery. One of the main attractions is the two-hour parade on Sunday, estimated to be about 2.3 kilometers long.

As a result of the violent incident at the city festival in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, the security plan has been revised. Visitors should prepare for an increased police presence and random inspections.

Despite the revised security measures from the incident in Solingen, the excitement for the Saxony-Anhalt Day in Stendal remains unwavering. Thousands of participants from various districts will continue to join the festivities in Stendal.

