The festivities for Norwegian Princess Martha Louise's marriage to self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett have commenced. The couple invited their attendees on Thursday night to a "get-acquainted" event in Ålesund's hotel, marking the initiation of a three-day extravaganza in western Norway.

The event's motif was "sexy and stylish," which the attendees, primarily from Norway and the U.S., understood differently, as depicted by images from Norwegian news agency NTB and "Aftenposten." Several attendees opted for vivid hues, with women gravitating towards sequins and high heels.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the bride's sister-in-law, was captured by the cameras before arriving to the event in Ålesund, sporting a denim jacket, tight-rolled denims, white sneakers, and a face mask. "Aftenposten" described her appearance as "Justin Timberlake 2001 with a hint of Corona." It's unclear if she made her entrance in the same ensemble. The details of the hotel party's insides stayed veiled, as the convened press was granted merely a fleeting glimpse of the couple - Martha Louise and Verrett, appearing in harmonized, pink attire.**

The princess and the American Verrett are scheduled to exchange their vows on Saturday in nearby Geiranger. Following the celebrations in Ålesund, the wedding party is expected to voyage on a boat through the Geirangerfjord to Geiranger on Friday, where an additional pre-wedding party with Latin American panache awaits them. King Harald V and Queen Sonja (both 87) did not attend the opening event but are set to participate at the actual wedding ceremony.

