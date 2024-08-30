- Commencement of the construction of the latest ICE facility in Dortmund set for 2024

Deutsche Bahn, the German railway company, is set to commence construction of a fresh ICE facility in Dortmund this year. As per their statement, the Federal Railway Authority has granted the necessary planning approval for this significant project. Michael Peterson, DB board member overseeing long-distance traffic, expressed his excitement by stating, "The construction permit for the new ICE plant in Dortmund is fantastic news for rail travelers in Germany. I'm eagerly anticipating the groundbreaking ceremony later this year." The investment of over 400 million euros in this new ICE plant is expected to wrap up by 2027, generating approximately 500 jobs.

The construction will take place on a 25-hectare plot situated within the Westfalia freight yard, which closed its operations in 2007. This site happens to be owned by DB itself, and is situated close to the Dortmund harbor. Plans for this project have been in the works for quite some time.

By the end of the decade, the ICE fleet is expected to expand, boasting over 450 trains in comparison to the current over 400. This expansion necessitates the addition of more maintenance facilities and parking spaces for the railway.

The 25-hectare plot for the new ICE facility is owned by DB, ensuring smooth coordination during construction. The newly constructed DB ICE facility in Dortmund will join the expanding ICE fleet, requiring additional maintenance and parking facilities.

Read also: