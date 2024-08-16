- Commencement of railroad development connecting Hamburg and Berlin is underway.

The construction on the railway line between Hamburg and Berlin has commenced, leading to noteworthy limitations for travelers. As of Friday evening at 10 PM, these constraints have been implemented, as per the railway company's statement following a request. Travelers in long-distance and local traffic can anticipate a markedly dwindled train schedule until December 14.

In long-distance transportation, only two out of the customary four lines continue operating on this route. The remaining trains are being diverted westwards via Stendal, extending the journey by 45 minutes and running only once instead of twice an hour.

Construction work likewise started on Friday evening between Hamburg and Schwerin, estimated to last until September 29. In this period, no ICE trains will be available. A direct connection is facilitated via substitute buses. Moreover, an Intercity train daily will traverse via Lübeck.

Similarly, restrictions will be present in regional transportation due to the extensive construction work. Passengers in the impacted zones will then rely on replacement buses.

The railway company advised affected long-distance and local travelers to prepare for changes, as the consumer journey might be prolonged due to the limited train schedule. During this period, bus replacements will serve as an alternative mode of transport for consumers in the impacted zones.

Read also: