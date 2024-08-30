- Commemorative event featuring operatic elements

Austrian entrepreneur Richard "Mörtel" Lugner (1932-2024) passed away tranquilly in his Vienna-Döbling villa on August 12, at the ripe age of 91. An Instagram announcement confirmed that he "parted peacefully". On August 31, Austria will say its goodbyes to its pioneer. A grand funeral service at St. Stephen's Cathedral and a private burial are scheduled.

8 AM - Funeral and Visit

As reported by Austrian media, citing press agency "APA", Lugner's final public excursion begins at 8 AM. His casket, accompanied by family members, will be transported via "Riesentor", the main entrance, into St. Stephen's Cathedral. There, the deceased's corpse will be publicly exhibited.

Lugner's famed Opernball top hat will sit atop the casket, as per his wishes. The vigil will be kept by personal bodyguard Christian Loeschnigg, who, alongside his team, safeguarded Lugner and his prominent Opernball guests in the box for over 15 years.

"All Viennese, all of Austria, and beyond" are invited to offer their silent tributes to Lugner, as announced shortly after his demise.

9 AM - Memorial Service

The memorial service commences at 9 AM. Dompfarrer Toni Faber will greet the mourners. After several speeches, including those by political figures and actress Edith Leyrer (77, "Schlosshotel Orth"), Austrian rock musician Dennis Jale will perform "Always on my Mind" and "Candle in the Wind". The latter is a customized version for the builder, initially penned by Sir Elton John (77) for Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) and later revised for Princess Diana (1961-1997).

10 AM - Procession from the Cathedral

Accompanied by the melodies of the Fächerpolonaise, another reference to the Opernball, the casket will be taken out of the cathedral at 10 AM. The Radetzkymarsch will then play outside the church. Under the tolling of St. Stephen's bells, the casket will be placed into the hearse.

Funeral procession through Vienna - Approximately 10:30 AM at the State Opera

The hearse, accompanied by various vehicles, will then journey towards "the two biggest stages of the builder". The procession is expected to reach the Vienna State Opera around 10:30 AM. The route will lead the funeral procession to the Lugner City shopping center, with an expected arrival time of 11:45 AM, concluding the public funeral proceedings. The condolence book will remain accessible on-site.

Furthermore, an online condolence book is available for submitting farewell messages and expressions of sympathy. Both Richard Lugner's last Opernball guest, US actress Priscilla Presley (79), and Opernball guest of 2020, Italian actress Ornella Muti (68), have already signed the online condolence book. Muti wrote on Thursday: "With heartache, I learned of the demise of Richard Lugner. An extraordinary character has departed, who has left his mark in numerous ways. He was an exceptional dancer and a gentleman of the old school. His warmth and humor have garnered him friends and admirers not only in Austria, but far beyond."

The actual burial of Richard Lugner, who tied the knot six times, most recently in June 2024, will occur after the public funeral service "among the closest family and friends." His final resting place will be in a crypt at the Grinzing Cemetery in Vienna-Döbling, following another private funeral service at the Kaasgraben church.

The family has "consistently requested that the public and media respect their privacy", it was stated. Moreover, Lugner himself had selected the approximately 200 invited guests prior to his death.

