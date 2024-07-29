- Coming out to live a normal life.

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher (49) has spoken at length for the first time about his public coming out two weeks ago and the reactions that followed. Schumacher had famously shared his love for his partner Étienne on Instagram during the Euro Cup final, which garnered significant, predominantly positive attention. In a conversation with his Sky colleague Peter Hardenacke on his podcast "Hardenacke trifft", Schumacher discussed the events.

First Interview After Coming Out

"I honestly didn't expect this much attention, or for it to be discussed so publicly. I thought I'd be a bit out of the spotlight," Schumacher said on Hardenacke's podcast.

He particularly praised the reactions from the Formula 1 world. "But I also thought it was great to see how it played out in Formula 1," Schumacher said. "The response from team bosses, drivers, and so on was really nice to see."

Ralf Schumacher: "This is purely about Étienne and me"

When asked if he had a broader message to convey with his post, Schumacher responded with a clear no. "I don't want to stand for anything, it's purely about Étienne and me, and making it clear who my partner is," he added.

With his coming out, Schumacher aimed to be able to "live normally" - in Formula 1 and with the people he meets.

Schumacher had posted on Instagram again the day after his coming out, thanking everyone for their support. "Thank you for all the kind words and comments. We're very happy and grateful to you all," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his partner arm in arm. The following weekend, Étienne accompanied him to the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Schumacher worked as a Sky expert, and they made their first public appearance as a couple.

