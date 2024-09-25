Comedians Böhmermann, Joko, Klaas, and their skeptics group are racking up awards

An ARD series garnered significant favor at the German Television Award, leaving an indelible impression on the jurors. The duo of Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf also bagged a trophy. However, only one of them attended - for an intriguing reason.

The riveting drama series "The Skeptics" from ARD bagged numerous German Television Awards. On Wednesday evening in Cologne, actor Aaron Altaras received recognition as the best actor, actress Sunnyi Melles as the best actress. The entire production was lauded as the best drama series. "In 'The Skeptics', it's all about family, as that's all we've got," explained Altaras, holding the trophy - pay homage to his family. The creators also hinted at a sequel in the works.

The eccentric miniseries revolves around a Jewish family with a delicatessen and restaurant in Frankfurt. Spectators are thrown into a whirlwind with languages such as German, Yiddish, and English being spoken. In April, the production earned the "Best Series" award at the International Series Festival in Cannes. On Tuesday, "The Skeptics" had already claimed victory in the "Best Camera Fiction" category at the inaugural German Television Awards ceremony.

The ZDF production "Let Yourself Be Gazed Upon!" with host Jan Böhmermann emerged victorious in the best entertainment show category. "It feels utterly gratifying to finally receive an award for a show that everyone can appreciate," said the 43-year-old. The host has already gained several television accolades. He shot to fame for his show "ZDF Magazin Royale," where he skillfully blends biting satire with journalism. The RTL format "The Traitors - Trust No One!" clinched the "Best Entertainment Reality" category.

A 24-hour adventure is celebrated

"Hamas Assault on the Festival - The Desert Rave Survivors" (arte/ZDF) was honored as the best documentary, and the talk show "Maischberger" (ARD/WDR) was awarded the best information show. "I am here! Margot Friedländer" (ZDF) was lauded as "Best Television Film/Miniseries." The century-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer directly addressed the audience in a clip, issuing an urgent warning: "Democracy must be preserved."

For comedians Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, their 24-hour project "24 Hours with Joko & Klaas" proved successful. In this format, the hosts took control of ProSieben's entire schedule for a day. They premiered a new primetime show, and even showcased a herd of antelope drinking at a watering hole in the Namibian desert. As a result, they were awarded for the best individual performance in entertainment moderation.

Heufer-Umlauf receive the award on behalf of the absent Winterscheidt. "I'll be straight-up about it: Joko is at the Oktoberfest today," the moderator declared without mincing words. He greet his colleague. "Just so you're clear what I'm saying," he added.

The German Television Award is sponsored by ARD, RTL, Sat.1, ZDF, and Deutsche Telekom and has been granted since 1999. Streaming providers Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video serve as partners. This year, WDR led the charge for ARD.

On Wednesday evening, a grand TV gala took place. The day prior, some awards were already presented at a smaller "Night of Creatives" event.

The ARD series "24 Hours with Joko & Klaas" was recognized for its entertainment value, earning an award for the best individual performance in entertainment moderation. The duo of Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf excelled in their 24-hour project, taking control of ProSieben's schedule, premiering a new primetime show, and showcasing an unusual scene of antelope drinking in the Namibian desert.

Despite his absence at the awards ceremony, Joko Winterscheidt was celebrated as part of the winning duo. His colleague, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, accepted the award on his behalf, highlighting Winterscheidt's presence at the Oktoberfest that day.

Read also: