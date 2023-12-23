Pete Davidson - Comedian spontaneously cancels his show

Pete Davidson (30) has canceled several dates of his planned solo comedy shows. In an email to guests, he has canceled the shows for Friday and Saturday. This is reported by "Deadline". He canceled Friday's performance just a few hours beforehand. Several shows next year have also been canceled.

Davidson does not give a direct reason

"Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 have been canceled," the email to ticket holders read. Purchasers are to receive a refund of the ticket price, alternative dates have not been suggested. There is also no clear reason for this so far; the comedy show was officially canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The presenter's mental health was a problem for a long time. He was also in the public eye for drug abuse. At the beginning of this year, he went to a rehab clinic to combat his problems.

Star comedian is known as an actor

Pete Davidson has been part of the cast of the famous US comedy show "Saturday Night Life" since 2014. In addition to his career as a comedian, he is also an actor, for example in the horror comedy "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" (2022) or in "The Suicide Squad" (2021). Pete Davidson is known for his love life, which has already landed him with very desirable celebrity women. These are said to include Ariana Grande (30), Kaia Gerber (22), Kate Beckinsale (50), "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor (28), Kim Kardashian (43) and Emily Ratajkowski (32).

