Kathy Griffin - Comedian has separated from her husband

After four years of marriage, comedian and US actress Katy Griffin (63) has filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick (45) in Superior Court in the US state of California. In court documents obtained by People magazine and others, Griffin gave the date of separation as December 22, 2023. She cited the obligatory "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the break-up.

Griffin also commented on the end of their marriage via Instagram: on a black tile, she simply wrote the unambiguous words "Well sh*t. This sucks". Griffin and marketing expert Bick had been together since 2011, but only got married in January 2020. At the ceremony, the actress and comedian wore the same dress she wore on their first date. In an interview with People at the time, she said: "Randy and I have kind of toy rings for the wedding because neither of us likes to wear rings. So we're never going to wear rings."

Kathy Griffin has already been married once before

This is Griffin's second failed marriage: from 2001 to 2006, she was married to computer specialist and later fellow actor Matt Moline (53). From around 2007 to 2009, she was also in a relationship with Apple mastermind and Steve Jobs confidant Steve Wozniak (73). In addition to her acting and stand-up comedy work, Kathy Griffin is also active as a TV producer and presenter. She has won two Emmy Awards for her reality show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" and has also been nominated four times.

In addition to her career as a comedian, Griffin has already made numerous appearances in well-known US productions. For example, she appeared in the cult film "Pulp Fiction". She has also taken on roles in "The Prince of Bel Air", "Emergency Room", "Seinfeld", "The X-Files", "Cable Guy", "Law and Order" and "Glee".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de