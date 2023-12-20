Comeback for European Championship? Kroos avoids any comment

In the debate about a possible return to the national soccer team for the European Championship in Germany, Toni Kroos avoided any comment on the subject in his podcast.

In the last published edition of the year of "Einfach mal Luppen", the Real Madrid midfielder did not say whether he could imagine a comeback. Brother Felix Kroos did make the 2014 world champion laugh with hints, but never directly addressed the comeback debate for the home European Championship.

Nagelsmann on Kroos' return

Kroos' Real colleague Antonio Rüdiger had recently made a return of the 33-year-old an issue and reported that he asks his teammate "every day". Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann recently described a Kroos return as an "interesting thought" in the ZDF "Sportstudio" and added: "You have to think about all players who have a German passport, I think that's my job." However, he had not yet spoken to Kroos about it in concrete terms.

According to Bild, Kroos can allegedly imagine a comeback for the home European Championships. The midfield star ended his career in the DFB team after 106 international matches following the round of 16 exit at Euro 2021. He said at the time that the decision was irrevocable. Kroos has been a key member of the Real Madrid team since 2014, but is no longer a full-time player. He won the Champions League four times with Real and had previously lifted the trophy once with FC Bayern Munich.

