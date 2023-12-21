Hall - Combating juvenile delinquency: city sees successes

The city of Halle and the state are seeing success in the fight against youth crime. The heads of Halle's schools had already signaled to the city in November that the situation had eased considerably following the increased police presence and joint prevention work, the city announced on Thursday. "The joint action of the city and state shows that the necessary and constructive cooperation is paying off," said Mayor Egbert Geier. The established structures would continue to be used and maintained.

The city referred to figures from the police and public prosecutor's office, according to which there were continuously fewer juvenile offenses from August to December. In August, 50 offenses were recorded, 36 in September, 24 in October, 21 in November and one in December. Two prolific offenders are in custody. Since August, 74 suspects have been identified, eleven of whom are prolific offenders. There have been more than 430 security checks.

The police have stepped up their patrols of school routes and youth clubs and are quick on the scene in the event of robberies. The visible presence has been significantly increased, but there are also plainclothes officers on the streets.

The action plan also includes case conferences between the youth welfare office, state education authority, advice centers, police and judiciary on individual cases. In addition, school classes and the police are to maintain prevention mentorships. The new contact point for victims of youth violence is to work closely with victim protection institutions and counseling centers - however, it has reportedly not yet been used. The service will remain in place.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de