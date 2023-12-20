USA - Colorado Supreme Court strikes Trump off the ballot

According to the Supreme Court of Colorado, former US President Donald Trump must be excluded from the election for the White House in the state. The court announced its spectacular decision, which is likely to be challenged by Trump. It can be assumed that the issue will ultimately have to be clarified by the country's highest court, the Supreme Court.

The background to this is that various plaintiffs in different US states are trying to remove Trump's name from the ballot papers for the 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old wants to enter the White House once again for the Republicans. His opponents argue with a constitutional amendment that excludes people from elections who have instigated a "rebellion" against the constitution.

Storming the US Capitol

Trump's supporters stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. Five people died as a result of the riots.

The court in Colorado has now ruled that Trump's name may not appear on the ballot papers for the primary elections in the state and that he is disqualified from holding the office of president. However, the court suspended its decision until shortly before the ballot papers are printed at the beginning of January or until the Supreme Court has clarified the matter.

Plaintiffs in other states failed

In states such as Michigan and Minnesota, the plaintiffs against Trump had already failed - in Colorado, too, the Republican initially scored a victory in a lower court. However, even then the judge wrote: "The court concludes that Trump acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it against the Capitol in order to disrupt the certification of the election results."

However, the judge concluded that the clause in the Constitution does not explicitly refer to the presidency - and that Trump can therefore remain on the ballot in Colorado for the Republican primaries. The Supreme Court there now took a different view.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de