Cologne terror alert: carnivalists only without sabres in the cathedral

Due to the terror alert that has been in place for Cologne Cathedral since Christmas, carnivalists will not be allowed to wear sabres during the traditional service on Wednesday to kick off the carnival season. The sabres are normally part of the guard uniforms. It has also been agreed with the carnival societies that flags may only be waved inside the cathedral, the police announced on Tuesday. The cathedral will remain closed to tourists due to the risk situation. The security authorities had received information shortly before Christmas that Islamists were planning to carry out an attack in the vicinity of the cathedral on New Year's Eve.

"It is an image that none of us would like to see when emergency services search visitors to Christian masses," said Martin Lotz, head of security for the Cologne police. However, the security precautions to protect people and the cathedral would be maintained for as long as necessary. It is not yet possible to predict when a return to normality will be possible. Investigations are continuing at full speed.

Two suspects who were arrested on Christmas Eve in Wesel and on New Year's Eve in Nörvenich in the district of Düren reportedly remain in police custody by court order.

