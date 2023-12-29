Cologne police increase forces on New Year's Eve after attack tip-off

Police officers with machine guns and protective vests may also be out and about in the city, Lotz explained. Hermanns reported that the Federal Criminal Police Office had informed the State Criminal Police Office and the State Security Service on December 21 that there were indications of a possible attack scenario on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve or at the turn of the year.

The security authorities had focused on a man who had been in Saarland at the time but was said to have had contacts in Cologne. He is said to have links to the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS). He was taken into custody on Christmas Eve, as the police reported a few days ago, after he was back in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to a decision by the Oberhausen district court, he is to remain in custody over the turn of the year. For this time, he is "taken out of circulation", said Hermanns. He was unable to provide any further details and emphasized that the Federal Criminal Police Office was conducting the criminal investigation.

The security measures for the cathedral will remain in place for the time being and will probably continue in part over the coming week, Lotz announced. On New Year's Eve, around 1000 additional police officers will be deployed for special measures and, according to the police, patrols will also be increased. The measures should "enable the population to celebrate peacefully", said Lotz.

However, he also appealed to revelers to report any unusual incidents, for example if someone was behaving strangely or walking around with luggage in a conspicuous manner. Fireworks are banned in large parts of the city center.

Cologne's Mayor Henriette Reker (non-party) called on people not to allow "those who fight against our freedom and values to win". The "enemies of our way of life, our attitude and freedom" should be defied "very confidently".

The security situation is changing due to the crises in the world, said Hermanns. The police are "well prepared for different scenarios". Lotz said: "We assume that we are well prepared for whatever may come."

Source: www.stern.de