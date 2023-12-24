Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsmustsecurity measurecologne cathedralsundaycolognehazard warningdom visitorspolice:policecalculatesaint's evesecurity measureswithhighcathedral

Cologne police: Cathedral visitors must expect high security measures

Following the "danger warning" for Cologne Cathedral, visitors to the cathedral must be prepared for extensive security measures. The police will be present and there will be a lot of riot police on site, police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes told the broadcasters ntv and Welt TV on Sunday morning....

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de
Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de

Cologne police: Cathedral visitors must expect high security measures

She called on people to arrive early and not to bring any bags into the cathedral so that the checks do not take unnecessarily long. There are many officers on site who "would actually have had Christmas Eve off", said Baldes "But this is about the safety of the people of Cologne." It will therefore be a "very busy time" for the police.

The Cologne police had taken special protective measures for the cathedral on Saturday evening due to the danger alert and searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs into the night. The cathedral was then closed and reopened for events on Sunday.

Baldes said that the police would not publish details of the danger warning. However, it had been taken seriously. Such tips are always received and are "conscientiously evaluated", he continued. The current tip-off related to New Year's Eve, but the security measures were brought forward to the Christmas period. Everything is now being done to further clarify the tip-off, and state security is also involved.

A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said that there is currently an increased threat situation in the area of Islamist terrorism. "The federal and state security authorities are therefore acting with the utmost vigilance and take the threat of Islamist terrorism very seriously," he emphasized. The security authorities are using all constitutional, police and intelligence resources "to identify and prevent possible attack plans".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police officers in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Four arrests in Austria in operation against Islamist network

The Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has arrested four people in an operation against an Islamist network. The arrests were made in Vienna on Saturday, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced the following day. However, there was "no immediate danger of an attack...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public