Cologne police arrest fifth suspect

An Islamist group is said to be planning a terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. As a result, security around the city's landmark is stepped up and the police take four suspects into custody. Now another one is added.

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with a possible planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. The officers made the announcement on New Year's Day. It concerns a 41-year-old man who was taken into custody in Bochum on New Year's Eve. He has both German and Turkish citizenship, a spokesperson said.

"After the tip-off about a possible attack scenario for Cologne Cathedral, we did everything in our power to protect the population," explained police chief Johannes Hermanns. They were glad that people were able to celebrate New Year's Eve - "even with increased protective measures". The number of suspects taken into custody after the terror alert increased to five.

On Sunday morning, three men had already been taken into custody in connection with possible attack plans in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the district of Düren. According to more recent information from the police, they were a 25-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 38-year-old. They were of "Tajik and Uzbek nationality". A 30-year-old Tajik had already been arrested on Christmas Eve "to avert danger". He was taken into so-called long-term custody until January 7. The police assume that there is a larger network.

According to the Cologne police, a judge is now examining how long the custodial measures against the four suspects arrested on New Year's Eve will be maintained. The background to the Cologne police's action is that they had received information about a planned Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral shortly before Christmas. As a result, security measures at the cathedral were massively increased. A large police contingent was deployed on New Year's Eve. The cathedral will also be protected by police officers until further notice.

