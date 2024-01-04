Bundesliga - Cologne coach search over: Schultz succeeds Baumgart

With his rain jacket in his arms and a friendly "Looks good here", Timo Schultz marched onto the training pitch at 1. FC Köln. The Bundesliga club had only just announced the appointment of the 46-year-old as its new head coach, exactly two weeks after parting ways with his predecessor Steffen Baumgart. And Schultz got straight to work, leading the first session at the Geißbockheim on Thursday morning. The mission is clear: to prevent Cologne's seventh Bundesliga relegation.

"We will work hard and intensively over the next few weeks to achieve the necessary results," said the 46-year-old. The goal is to avoid relegation, "we will achieve that, I am 100 percent convinced of that."

The former professional was most recently head coach at Swiss first division club FC Basel, where he was let go in September. He had previously coached second-division club FC St. Pauli from 2020 to 2022, for whom he also played as a player from 2005 to 2012. After the end of his playing career, the soccer coach was initially assistant coach at St. Pauli's professional team and later head coach at Hamburg's youth training center for six years before working as a second division coach at the Hanseatic club for 92 games.

"He has the personality and expertise to raise the performance potential of our team," said sporting director Christian Keller about the new coach. "A big task awaits us in the coming days, weeks and months."

However, the new task is likely to be a very difficult mission for Schultz: In sporting terms, things have not gone well at all for Cologne so far this season. After just two wins in 16 games, the club is in a direct relegation spot and is three points off 15th place in the table.

In addition, the club is not allowed to sign any new players during the winter break or next summer following a transfer ban imposed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas. Schultz will therefore have to work with the existing squad until January 2025. And the legacy of his predecessor Baumgart, who is still popular with FC fans, makes his task in Cologne even more difficult.

Baumgart and Cologne prematurely ended their collaboration, which had actually been agreed until 2025, shortly before Christmas, one day after the 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin. However, the FC bosses immediately emphasized that the new coach's playing philosophy should still be similar to that of the old coach. That means continuing to play attacking soccer, but with fewer goals conceded. In addition, more young players are to be integrated into the professional squad.

Schultz will sit on the bench for the first time in a Cologne match on Saturday (2 p.m.), in a test match at third-division club Rot-Weiß Essen. Cologne's first Bundesliga match with the new coach will be against 1. FC Heidenheim on January 13 (3.30 pm/Sky).

