Bundesliga - Cologne coach search close to completion: "External solution"

The search for a successor to head coach Steffen Baumgart at 1. FC Köln is nearing completion. "We have spent the days following Steffen's dismissal intensively looking for a new candidate. I assume that a decision will be made within the next few days," said sporting director Christian Keller on Tuesday. Although the current assistant coach André Pawlak led the first training session of the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club in the new year, he is not a candidate for promotion according to Keller: "It will be an external solution."

Keller does not see it as a major problem that FC was unable to present a new coach at the start of training. However, the decision should be made before the league restart on January 13 against Heidenheim: "Thoroughness comes before speed. And we did it very thoroughly. But the new coach should not come in two weeks' time." Keller did not comment on media speculation that FC had held talks with Matthias Kohler and Bo Henriksen: "A lot of names have been mentioned, I don't want to comment on any of them."

Kohler, who has been relatively unknown to date, is currently without a club. The 32-year-old coached Dutch first division club FC Volendam until the beginning of December, but resigned despite a contract valid until 2026 due to unrest within the club management. He previously worked in the youth academy at FC Basel and Ajax Amsterdam, among others. The 48-year-old Henriksen is currently working successfully at FC Zurich. He moved to Switzerland from FC Midtjylland in October 2022 and saved the then bottom-placed team from relegation. His team is currently in third place.

After parting ways with Baumgart on 21 December, Cologne made further changes to its coaching staff. As Keller confirmed, former assistant coach René Wagner and goalkeeping coach Uwe Gospodarek were released. Both had moved to FC together with Baumgart in the summer of 2021. However, the other two former assistants to Baumgart, Pawlak and Kevin McKenna, are to remain at FC under the new head coach. "That's not negotiable," said Keller.

Jaka Cuber Potocnik was present at the start of training. The signing of the youth player in January 2022 had earned FC a transfer ban for the next two transfer periods. His former club Olimpija Ljubljana had accused Cologne of instigating the transfer of the then 16-year-old talent and lodged a complaint with FIFA. The punishment imposed by the world governing body was confirmed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas shortly before Christmas.

Cologne squad report Sky

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de