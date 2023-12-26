Skip to content
Police officers secure an entrance to Cologne Cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Terror alert - Cologne Cathedral closed to tourists until further notice

Due to the terror alert, Cologne Cathedral will remain closed to tourists until further notice. "All liturgical services will take place, unfortunately tourist visits are not possible," said the cathedral's head of security, Oliver Gassen, to the German Press Agency on Tuesday. "The cathedral will be closed between services." Normally, the cathedral is visited by more than 100,000 people from Christmas to New Year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible this year due to the special security situation.

Of course, this is a shame, Cathedral Provost Guido Assmann regretted. "People coming from faraway countries to spend a few days in Cologne and then not being able to visit the cathedral is already a restriction. But safety comes first." In any case, worshippers would not have been deterred by the terror alert. "The faithful came - the Christmas mass was fuller than last year," emphasized Assmann, who as provost of the cathedral presides over the cathedral chapter - the cathedral's governing body.

According to dpa, the security authorities had received information about a possible plan by an Islamist group to attack Cologne Cathedral and a church in Vienna. According to the Cologne police, the information related to New Year's Eve. In Austria, four people were arrested during investigations into an Islamist network. According to the public prosecutor's office, three were investigated for membership of a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes.

