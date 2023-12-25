Traffic - Collision with streetcar on Christmas Eve: man seriously injured

While crossing the street, a man in a wheelchair collided with a streetcar in Berlin-Mitte and was seriously injured. As the fire department reported on Monday, the accident happened on Christmas Eve on the corner of Invalidenstraße and Schwarzer Weg. The man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. According to a fire department spokesperson, there is no danger to life. The exact background to the accident was not yet known.

Source: www.stern.de