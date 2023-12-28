Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscarvogtlandkreistrafficaccidentswomansaxonycollisionpolice

Collision with parked car: Drunk driver injured

A drunk driver crashed her car into a parked car in Auerbach (Vogtlandkreis) and was injured. According to the police on Thursday, the 36-year-old crossed into the opposite lane of the road on Wednesday evening and then crashed into the car and a fence. She suffered minor injuries and was...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
The sign "Zugang Notaufnahme" hangs in front of a clinic building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The sign "Zugang Notaufnahme" hangs in front of a clinic building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Vogtland district - Collision with parked car: Drunk driver injured

A drunk driver crashed her car into a parked car in Auerbach(Vogtlandkreis) and was injured. According to the police on Thursday, the 36-year-old crossed into the opposite lane of the road on Wednesday evening and then crashed into the car and a fence. She suffered minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient by paramedics. According to the police, the woman was found to have a breath alcohol level of two per mille. The damage to property is estimated at around 28,000 euros. Tag24" had previously reported on this.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public