Vogtland district - Collision with parked car: Drunk driver injured

A drunk driver crashed her car into a parked car in Auerbach(Vogtlandkreis) and was injured. According to the police on Thursday, the 36-year-old crossed into the opposite lane of the road on Wednesday evening and then crashed into the car and a fence. She suffered minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient by paramedics. According to the police, the woman was found to have a breath alcohol level of two per mille. The damage to property is estimated at around 28,000 euros. Tag24" had previously reported on this.

Source: www.stern.de